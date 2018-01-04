midday editorial: If you can't do good, at least do no harm

Mumbai is blessed with activists and non-profit organisations that put in honest work to help those in need and tackle this city's many problems

Mumbai is blessed with activists and non-profit organisations that put in honest work to help those in need and tackle this city's many problems. But the good work of many is often overshadowed by the misdeeds of a few. Last week, the Mumbai police booked the founder of the NGO Make Love Not Scars for allegedly cheating acid attack survivors. This paper had earlier highlighted the plight of the victims, who stated that while the NGO had collected funds under the pretext of helping them, they never got the money.

Such bad news often sticks in the mind far more strongly than good news. This one account alone could be a huge setback for several non-profits doing sterling work for people across the city. From helping the differently abled, to survivors of all kinds of crises, these NGOs are the conscience of our society. They are the do-gooders who not only dedicate their time and effort to help others, but also ensure a constant stream of funds by pushing companies to give back to society. Yet, when a question mark is raised and guilt of one organisation is proven, it starts a chain of doubts about the others too. So many small-time organisations find it doubly difficult to get funds when people read about such shocking dishonesty from certain outfits.

Non-profits must clean up their act, or they should not set up any initiative at all. It is even more shameful when organisations claim to help victims of a terrible crime like acid attack, and instead prey on their vulnerability. These rogue elements should remember that their actions could affect hundreds of people who might not get the assistance they need if the public lose their faith in charitable organisations. Don't let the greed of a few deprive the many of the help they need and deserve.

