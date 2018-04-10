mid-day editorial: It's time to cut the red tape

Leakage from a drain in the RTO premises is eroding a small hillock, resulting in a threat of landslides, says a BMC report.

Leakage from a drain in the RTO premises is eroding a small hillock, resulting in a threat of landslides, says a BMC report. A front page story in this paper detailed how pedestrians and motorists on Pochkhanawala Road near Worli are in danger. A hilly portion behind the Regional Transport Office is risky. The BMC has sent a notice to take corrective measures against a possible landslide on the road.

Locals and motorists had complained about the possibility of a mishap due to a landslide owing to small portions of loose rock often seen falling on the road near INS TRATA, a Navy missile base. As this is a serious issue, the BMC, Public Works Department and RTO had received a complaint letter.

Several months have elapsed since the first alarm bells were rung. Now, there are plans to construct a retaining wall, but funds have to be procured by the RTO. Whatever needs to be done must be expedited as the monsoon is just two months away and the risk of a landslide will be higher than ever.

Do not wait for boulders to come tumbling down, and a casualty to occur. This hill from where the stones are coming loose is at a considerable height. Pedestrians who walk on the footpath directly below are in definite danger. The road is narrow, and motorists are at dire risk, too.

Cut out the time wasting and red tape. A site inspection has also buttressed the claim and said these are legitimate fears. Why then should there be any hesitation or rigmarole in sanctioning funds? This is ultimately aimed at safety of the people, your taxpayers. When lakhs are wasted on non-functional projects or frittered away due to illogical delays, funds for this must be released immediately and we must ensure a foolproof, high quality job.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates