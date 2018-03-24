mid-day editorial: Let clean-up not remain a catch-phrase

The reports of Olive Ridley turtles being found at Versova beach has brought happy days for Mumbai environmentalists and a note of cheer for the city

Experts say it is a surprise because turtles nest and lay eggs at a place they feel secure in. Nevertheless, the surprise, delight and sense of 'history' of the sighting is palpable. Mumbai got its Olive Ridley sea turtle moment after 20 years.

This happy turtle return shows us the importance of preservation of nature, and environmental awareness. It proves that go green is not just some esoteric, fashionable catch-phrase that sounds good, but when it's put into practice, yields tangible benefits.

The Versova beach has been the target of a massive clean-up for years now, with millions of tonnes of garbage and waste being picked up by volunteers. The Clean Versova mission spawned several copy cat drives in the city. Yet, it is sobering to think that our beaches need so much cleaning up that volunteers have to summon every inch of will power and motivation to make these consistent campaigns that bring real change.

In the Olive Ridley return there is a lesson to extend eco-consciousness to all aspects of the city. Plant trees for the ones that are hacked for infra purposes, and do not misguide people through eyewashes about re-planting trees.

Adhere to rules about plastic and do not feign ignorance when caught or penalised. Keep open spaces open, as these are meant for ecological balance. Don't make citizens sit on dharnas and protests to save whatever little open land that is left.

Respect nature and nature repays with gratitude and a bounty. These turtles are proof of that. May Mumbai have many such Ridley moments, in other spheres as well.

