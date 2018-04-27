mid-day editorial: Let's show our gratitude to the do-gooders

Given the huge interest and how we are invested in the city's infrastructure, a report on the Mumbai Mile is gaining a lot of traction

This paper had written about how a city non-profit was working on changing the Lower Parel infrastructural landscape. They have begun with a sliver underneath the Fergusson flyover on the north end. The place has been cleaned up to make it into a pedestrian walkway. Benches line both sides of the stretch. There are some plants for a touch of green with dustbins for waste. Pay 'n' use toilets are a work in progress.

The Mumbai Mile project is a happy reflection of how the community is taking up urban spaces with a view to transforming them. Young Indians travelling overseas more often than older generations are hoping to live like their international cousins.

These are extensions of initiatives like wall painting, beach cleaning, adopting Railway stations. We see an uptick in responsibility and a real yearning to upgrade the facilities of this city. We hope that officials ease the licensing and permission process once they ascertain that the cause is genuine, the organisation is a credible one and the task will benefit the community. Too much red tape and rigmarole will prove to be a dampener for projects and non-profits that want to work towards the city.

That having said the real test is the maintenance of the infra once the work is done. People need to respect the fact that somebody has worked for them and put in hours to gift them an upgraded facility. When non-profits tie up with corporates, they can afford to put in security personnel for maintenance. Not everybody can afford that though. A respect for the space is all the thanks these do-gooders need from citizens. Let us show our gratitude and motivate others to work for the city in this way.

