mid-day editorial: Time to act against train stone-throwers

An infamous shanty abutting a key tunnel is in the spotlight once again after back-to-back attacks on train commuters. A front page report in this paper is garnering outrage and attention. A stretch of railway track at Kalwa, notorious for passengers being attacked with objects thrown at trains, has seen yet another incident. The report stated how one woman suffered a grievous facial injury after a bottle was hurled at her.

This came after another woman had hurt her leg when a stone was flung at the train she was on. Police records show that the stretch between Kalwa and Mumbra, near Parsik tunnel, has recently seen several train commuters hurt in such incidents. We need quick decisions about what can be done on this stretch, which has a dark history. The Railway police along with others who may be responsible now need to get cracking on how to prevent more such accidents, which can result in a fatality very soon.

There is a tendency to swing into action only when disasters of a huge magnitude happen. It is only then that authorities wake up and respond. We cannot afford to let this happen here. This is already a ticking time bomb, moving trains, crowded compartments, commuters at the door and missiles hurled at them. History has shown that these accidents have resulted in death, so there is no time to waste.

It is also advisable for commuters not to stand near the doors, but this is not at all to suggest that commuters have themselves to blame or the onus is on them to safeguard themselves. One understands that at times, standing near the door is the only option during rush hours. This makes finding a solution and tackling this problem absolutely imperative and non-negotiable. There is not a minute to waste, now.

