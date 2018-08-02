Mid-day felicitates Infrastructure Icons

national

Mumbai's leading tabloid mid-day held its 1st edition of the mid-day Infra Icons recently. On this platform special recognition was bestowed upon leading infrastructure companies and projects that have immensely contributed to our country's progress.

As we are all very well-aware that infrastructure is a vital ingredient for India to sustain its economic growth momentum. To support this important industry, mid-day held an event to felicitate and honour those who have made the industry what it is today.

The 1st edition of the mid-day Infra Icons was partnered by ONGC, GAIL (India) Limited Power Grid Corporation of India

and NTPC. The honourable special guest Mr. Pravin Darade – Metropolitan commissioner & Project director M.U.T.P gave an insight on the innumerable projects undertaken by them that will immensely help Mumbai's infrastructure in the coming days.

A panel discussion that touched upon some important facets of the present times and the proposed Infrastructure development was held under the topic 'Infrastructure Development in India by 2022.' Editor of India's No.1 Urdu Newspaper 'Inquilab' --Mr. Shahid Latif anchored the discussion in his characteristic eloquent manner.

Along with Mr. Darade those who participated whole-heartedly and gave their expert opinions on the topic included Mr. Harbans Singh - Regional Executive Director, NTPC Limited, Mr. Keshava Sharma, Regional Executive Director, WR Mumbai, Airports Authority of India and Mr. S Gopinath, Executive Director from ONGC.

Mid-day also honoured several achievers of the Infrastructure industry in various categories. NTPC was honoured for excellence in developing and executing Contract Labour Information Management System

Power Grid was honoured for Excellence in Power Transmission.

GAIL was felicitated for Excellence in GAS transmission & distribution and IOCL was honored for CSR Contribution of the year

ONGC was honoured with the Excellence in Global Energy. Besides these, mid-day recognised several other leaders in the field of Infrastructure development.