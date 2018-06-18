mid-day Garden audit: Shahid Vijay Salaskar Udyan in Jogeshwari has uncovered stormwater drain
Residents and regular visitors wary of accident due to the uncovered stormwater drain in the garden, which is most frequented by little children due to the huge play area and equipment on the premises
Somebody needs to tell the civic body that a large play area for children and an open stormwater drain don't mix. It seems the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is waiting for an accident to happen at Shahid Vijay Salaskar Udyan near Poonam Nagar in Jogeshwari East — the place boasts of a dedicated section for kids with attractive play equipment and also has a stormwater drain that has been lying uncovered for a while.
When mid-day visited the place recently and spoke to the locals to understand their problems with the garden, a positive nest of nastiness emerged.
Poor condition of gym equipment and Heaps of garbage across the place
Waiting for disaster
Adjacent to the east-bound stretch of the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, the big garden sees thousands of visitors everyday during weekdays, and the number more than doubles during weekends and vacations, with more children found here than any other age group because of its large play area. And that makes the uncovered drain that much more dangerous.
The stormwater drain passes underneath the garden and has several outlets across the green space. At most spots, there is a metal grille covering the opening, barring at least one. And the fact that nothing has been done about it shows BMC's apathy for the toddlers, kids and even senior citizens that throng the place daily, as anyone can stumble and fall through the opening into the nearly eight-foot deep drain.
The other worry surrounding the drain is that of it overflowing during heavy rains, leaving short children most vulnerable to drowning.
Worrisome woes
The garden also lacks a proper garbage management system. All mid-day saw was dented and damaged metal dustbins and unattended waste lying in heaps across the premises.
In a few places, there were also mud piles and mountains of sandbags, all of which is not only an eyesore, but also causes a lot of inconvenience to the joggers and walkers.
Locals who have been visiting the place for many years said that when the garden was opened in 2009, maintenance was done properly initially, but over the years, it's all gone downhill with authorities least bothered about damaged play and gym equipment. The swings in the children's play area, too, are in a dilapidated condition, and some have even been stolen.
The walking path and non-functional lights are the other things in dire need of maintenance.
Officialspeak
Local BJP corporator Ujwala Modak said, "I have seen the open stormwater drain and brought it to the notice of the private developer, who is maintaining the garden. He has assured me that they will carry out the work [to cover it] at the earliest."
Santosh Gupta,
a resident of Durga Nagar
'I am a regular visitor at the garden and have seen the huge number of children coming here in the evenings and during weekends. The need of the hour is to repair the play equipment lying defunct, including slides. There also need to be more security guards present to protect the infrastructure'
Nandakishor Kande,
a morning walker
'Earlier, the garden was maintained well, but over the years, authorities have turned a blind eye [to it]; the non-operational and damaged gym equipment in the open gym is proof of that. There is also the problem of non-availability of drinking water in the garden, a major problem during summers'
Mangesh Sawant,
a resident of Meghwadi
'The main problem is that of maintenance; if not addressed, the situation will worsen and might even turn irreversible. There is an open drain that needs to be covered at the earliest to prevent an accident'
Prime problems
* Stormwater drain lying uncovered
* Improper garbage disposal
* Damaged play and gym equipment
* No drinking water facility
