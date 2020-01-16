Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday
If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Thursday
Not all bull
Dance: Watch a dance recital choreographed by Ananda Shankar Jayant and with music by Sathiraju Vanumadhav. The piece is titled Tales of the Bull and Tiger and explores myriad themes.
Time 6.30 pm onwards
AT The Experimen-tal Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.
Call 66223724
Entry Rs 200
Friday
Mic testing
Open mic: Have a joke to crack, a poem to recite, or a story to tell? Attend an open-mic event where you can showcase your hidden talent before an audience.
Time 6.30 pm onwards
At Innov8, Piramal Agastya Pvt Litd, Kamani Junction, Kajupada, Kurla.
Call 9999466688
Cost Rs 100
Saturday
Sail! Sail! Sail! How far can you sea?
Outdoors: Leave the city behind and hit the Arabian Sea on a yacht. Soak in landmarks around SoBo even as the wind flows through your hair.
Time 7 am
Meeting point Gateway of India, Colaba.
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 1,900
An old story
History: Listen to solicitor and heritage expert Rajan Jayakar recount tales of the Pathare Prabhu community, the city's oldest inhabitants, who built a Ram mandir in Kalbadevi.
Time 4 pm
At Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Byculla East.
Call 8655719211
Free
Dance and shout
Music: Dance your feet off at a pre-party for an annual electronic gig called Terminal 1. It features Elena Colombi, Spacejams and No Rqst.
Time 9 pm
At The Council, Sahjivan Building, Khar West.
Log on to allevents.in
Cost Rs 800
Caught on camera
Comedy: Comedians Niveditha Prakasam, Anshita Koul and Urooj Ashfaq are recording their show live, with Saurav Mehta (in pic) hosting it.
Time 9 pm onwards
At The Habitat, OYO Townhouse, Khar West.
Call 9833358490
Cost Rs 299
Sunday
It's time to paint the city red
Theatre: It's the battle of The Reds, or Liverpool, and The Red Devils, aka Manchester United. Catch this high-profile match where, even though Liverpool are the favourites, nothing can be taken for granted till the final whistle is blown.
Time 9 pm
At Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, Khar West.
Call 8655000811
Cost Rs 450
Making a connect
Workshop: Attend a workshop where life coach Viveck Shettyy will explain how best to go about the different relationships on your life.
Time 5 pm
At Shree Laxmi Plaza CHS, New Link Road, Andheri West.
Call 9870226677
Cost Rs 1,500
You can pet on this
Open mic: Pets can make the best of friends because they are truly capable of unconditional love. Attend an adoption camp that NGO Save The Paws is organising in Andheri East, and take home a dog or cat, adding a furry friend to your family. There are over 70 pets waiting to be adopted.
Time 5 pm
At Pawfect Life, Marol Maroshi Road, Andheri West.
Call 9930463742
Free
