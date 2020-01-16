Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

Not all bull

Dance: Watch a dance recital choreographed by Ananda Shankar Jayant and with music by Sathiraju Vanumadhav. The piece is titled Tales of the Bull and Tiger and explores myriad themes.

Time 6.30 pm onwards

AT The Experimen-tal Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.

Call 66223724

Entry Rs 200

Friday

Mic testing

Open mic: Have a joke to crack, a poem to recite, or a story to tell? Attend an open-mic event where you can showcase your hidden talent before an audience.

Time 6.30 pm onwards

At Innov8, Piramal Agastya Pvt Litd, Kamani Junction, Kajupada, Kurla.

Call 9999466688

Cost Rs 100

Saturday

Sail! Sail! Sail! How far can you sea?

Outdoors: Leave the city behind and hit the Arabian Sea on a yacht. Soak in landmarks around SoBo even as the wind flows through your hair.

Time 7 am

Meeting point Gateway of India, Colaba.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 1,900

An old story

History: Listen to solicitor and heritage expert Rajan Jayakar recount tales of the Pathare Prabhu community, the city's oldest inhabitants, who built a Ram mandir in Kalbadevi.

Time 4 pm

At Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Byculla East.

Call 8655719211

Free

Dance and shout

Music: Dance your feet off at a pre-party for an annual electronic gig called Terminal 1. It features Elena Colombi, Spacejams and No Rqst.

Time 9 pm

At The Council, Sahjivan Building, Khar West.

Log on to allevents.in

Cost Rs 800

Caught on camera

Comedy: Comedians Niveditha Prakasam, Anshita Koul and Urooj Ashfaq are recording their show live, with Saurav Mehta (in pic) hosting it.

Time 9 pm onwards

At The Habitat, OYO Townhouse, Khar West.

Call 9833358490

Cost Rs 299

Sunday

It's time to paint the city red

Theatre: It's the battle of The Reds, or Liverpool, and The Red Devils, aka Manchester United. Catch this high-profile match where, even though Liverpool are the favourites, nothing can be taken for granted till the final whistle is blown.

Time 9 pm

At Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, Khar West.

Call 8655000811

Cost Rs 450

Making a connect

Workshop: Attend a workshop where life coach Viveck Shettyy will explain how best to go about the different relationships on your life.

Time 5 pm

At Shree Laxmi Plaza CHS, New Link Road, Andheri West.

Call 9870226677

Cost Rs 1,500

You can pet on this

Open mic: Pets can make the best of friends because they are truly capable of unconditional love. Attend an adoption camp that NGO Save The Paws is organising in Andheri East, and take home a dog or cat, adding a furry friend to your family. There are over 70 pets waiting to be adopted.

Time 5 pm

At Pawfect Life, Marol Maroshi Road, Andheri West.

Call 9930463742

Free

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates