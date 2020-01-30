Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

A fitting tribute

Concert: To commemorate the death anniversary of Ustad Haafiz Ali Khan, son Amjad Ali Khan and grandsons Amaan Ali Bangaash and Ayaan Ali Bangaash come together for a memorial concert.

Time 7.30 pm

At Tata Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.

Cost Rs 500

Friday

Electronic sounds

Music: London-based electronic music artist Kidnap aka Matt Relton will make his debut in the city. Don't miss it.

Time 10 pm to 1 am

At AntiSocial, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel.

Cost Rs 499

Saturday

Sichuan feast

Food: Sample some Sichuan-inspired delicacies from Chef Xiang Bin Li's kitchen to celebrate Chinese New Year.

Time 12 pm to 3 pm

At By the Mekong, The St Regis Mumbai, 462, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

From Kashmir's medieval poet

Theatre: In this solo act, Mita Vasisht brings poetry, song, thought and philosophy from Kashmir's medieval poet Lal Ded on to stage. Born Brahmin, the poet denounced caste and discarded clothing at an early age and recited verses called vaakhs that spoke of her stand on society, religion and caste.

Time 7 pm

At G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture, Mahalaxmi

Cost Rs 500

To giving back

Clean-up: From its inception in 2017, MahimBeachCleanUp has cleared 850 tonnes of waste. Join in and do your bit to keep our coastline trash-free and clean.

Time 8 am to 10 am

Meeting point Al-Bahr CHS, Veer Sawarkar Marg, Mahim West.

Free

Sunday

Music, wine and sunset

festival: The Sula Festival is back in its 13th edition with two days of music presented against the backdrop of the vineyards. The line-up includes British outfit Hot Chip, New Zealand-based My Baby and The Local Train.

Time 7.30 pm

At Sula Vineyards, Gat 36/2, Govardhan Village, off Gangapur-Savargaon Road, Nashik.

Cost Rs 2,800 onwards

Act like a pro

worskhop: Learn the act of make-believe from actor and trainer Saurabh Sachdeva known for his work as Isa Khan in Sacred Games. The session will last 180 minutes and take you through the basics.

Time 6 pm

At The Actor's Truth 32/115, 1st floor, Laxmi Vijay Building opposite Svenksa Hotel, Laxmi Industrial Estate, Andheri West.

Cost Rs 300

Learn digital art

kids: At this session called Colourful Shaders 101, children above 13 will create digital art using the shader coding technique."

Time 11 am to 3 pm

At CSMVS Children's Museum, 159-16 Mahatma Gandhi Road, Fort.

Cost Museum entry rates apply

For the flamingos

Marathon: Bring out your running shoes and head to this 10k run that will help raise awareness about wetlands, mangroves and flamingos.

Time 5 am starting point Palm Beach Road, Navi Mumbai.

Cost Rs 349 onwards

