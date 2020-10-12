Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Things to Do This Week (Oct 12- Oct 17)

Monday

Talk: His Holiness Radhanath Swami at VJTI Technovanza

An American Gaudiya Vaishnav Guru, Radhanath Swami is a prominent spiritual teacher and a member of the Governing Body Commission for International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). He has also helped in setting up Mumbai’s Bhaktivedanta Hospital. A guest speaker at Oxford, Harvard, Stanford, Cambridge, Google, and Oracle, Radhanath Swami has spread his spiritual knowledge and inspired many with his humanitarian efforts.



When: 7:30 PM

Where: Zoom (Log onto Insider)



Tuesday



Storytelling Workshop: Qissebaazi (The Hoshruba Repertory)



Prithvi Theatre brings to you an online storytelling workshop by Danish Husain. The entire workshop consists of five sessions (October 13 to October 16) which aim to deconstruct the art of storytelling and introduce all participants to the various elements of storytelling: techniques of performance, template of a story, and the larger context in which performance and story operate.



When: 10:00 AM

Where: Zoom (Buy Tickets on Book My Show)

Wednesday

Dance Class for Kids: Hip Hop by Attakkalari Connect

Attakkalari brings to you regular classes in Classical Dance, Contemporary Dance, and Kalarippayattu from its studios to the comfort of your homes. Kids enjoy this groovy form of dance and it is an excellent way to keep them occupied. The hour-long class is aimed to help kids channelize their energy in a purposeful entertaining way.

When: 5:00 PM

Where: Zoom (Register on Book My Show)

Thursday

Zumba Class: Zumba Fitness Party

An online class conducted by Shivani Pundir, is a fun way to hit your fitness goals. A popular go-to for speedy weight and fat loss, Zumba works so well because it is enjoyable. Participants will be doing a mix of upbeat cardio warm-up followed by cool-down stretching.

When: Multiple Time Slots

Where: Zoom (Register on Book My Show)

Friday

Comedy: Supriya Comedy Hour

The perfect entertainment for your stay-at-home Friday night. If you are tired of not being able to see your favourite comedians in action, Supriya (@supaarwoman) is here to put up a thunderous show.

When: 10:00 PM

Where: Zoom (Buy Tickets on Insider)

