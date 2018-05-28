mid-day test drive: How new cab aggregator S3 took them for a ride

mid-day reporters tried out the newest app-based cab aggregator in town, started by driver-backed unions to take on giants Ola and Uber, only to fall back on autos and trains



Ranjeet Jadhav's long (cab-less) journey



Ranjeet Jadhav

Route: Andheri West to Juhu to Kalanagar

Attempts made: 03

Result: No drivers found

This was a long ride, but without a cab. I tried booking a taxi on S3 Cabs from two locations in Andheri, and then again from Juhu, but nothing; had to ultimately take an autorickshaw to reach office. I first tried booking a cab from Shastri Nagar in Lokhandwala around 1.45 pm; the app showed a mini and a sedan around eight minutes away. But when I tried to book, it was "no drivers found". From 1.46 pm to 2.10 pm, I tried repeatedly, but with no success.

Thinking that there must not be any cabs available near Shastri Nagar, I took an autorickshaw to SVP Nagar, which is 1.5 km away. I started trying again to get a cab to reach office in Bandra East, from 2.15 pm to 2.26 pm. This attempt ended just like the first one. I then went to Juhu in an autorickshaw to try one last time. At 2.48 pm, the app showed cabs were available; when I tried to book, the drivers seemed to have disappeared again. I kept at it till 3.10 pm, and then, took another autorickshaw to reach office.

Rating: 1/5

(just for the app's pleasing design and features)



Proof of Suyash Karangutkar's failed attempts

Suyash Karangutkar

Route: Kandivli to Bandra Jetty to Kalanagar

Attempts made: 02

Result: No drivers found

First up, as soon as I downloaded the app, I was amazed to see how they let users customise the service, with safety features and more. But then, things went south pretty fast. Early on Sunday, I had to rush to a site for work and opened the app to book a cab. To my utter disappointment, there was no mini cab available. I then tried booking a sedan, but to no avail. Wondering if my phone network was the culprit, I checked Uber and Ola, both of which were working just fine.

I decided to give S3 a second chance, when I tried to book a cab in the afternoon from Bandra Jetty to work in Kalanagar. But after waiting for several long minutes, once again, "no drivers found" popped up on my phone screen, doing nothing to ease the tedious day I had in the unforgiving heat. Finally on my way in a kaali-peeli, I wondered what, ultimately, was the point of S3 Cabs, with no drivers or taxis available. I had never imagined my excitement over the app's features to be so short-lived!

Rating: 0.5/5

(only for the safety features the app offers)



Anamika Gharat managed to get a cab after many attempts and hours of waiting. Pic/Sameer Markande

Anamika Gharat

Route: Badlapur to Powai to Ghatkopar to Kalanagar

Attempts made: 04

Result: Success on the fourth attempt

Ninety minutes, that's how long I tried to book a taxi on S3 Cabs app from my home in Badlapur to reach Powai. When finally my frustration peaked, I opened the Ola app and found a cab ready to reach my location in a minute. I took a train and an autorickshaw to reach Powai and made another attempt to book an S3 cab from there. I again got "no drivers found", which kept popping up for an entire hour that I waited to book. I thought it could be a software issue and tried to get in touch with them, but this failed too. The option of 'Contact us' in the app doesn't work.

I moved to Ghatkopar West, trying to book a cab on the way, but the same message showed. I finally got one on my fourth attempt, but, I think, that's only because I booked from outside a popular mall on the arterial LBS Marg. The driver was efficient and completed the 13-km ride to Kalanagar in 38 minutes, for which I was charged R274.05, which was cheaper compared to other cab aggregators. I don't know how happy or annoyed commuters are with this app, but the driver sure seemed thrilled to be working for the company, saying it charged a minor percentage on a driver's income.

Rating: 1/5

(for the minor success)

