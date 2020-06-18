Search

#Middaybollywoodquiz: Can you answer these questions on Udta Punjab?

Updated: Jun 18, 2020, 12:25 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Test your Bollywood knowledge with this trivia-based quiz and stand a chance to win exciting prizes.

Udta Punjab. File pic
Udta Punjab. File pic

As Udta Punjab (2016) clocks four years of the release today (June 18), try this fun trivia-based quiz on the Shahid Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-starrer movie. Take this quiz to test your Bollywood quotient and stand a chance to win shopping vouchers worth Rs 1000:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK