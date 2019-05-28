MiddayCricketQuiz - Guess the cricketers

cricket-world-cup

Every Wednesday is going to be quiz time with our sports expert Clayton Murzello. Put your cricket knowledge to the test and take up the #MiddayCricketQuiz to stand a chance to win some exciting mid-day merchandise.

The Cricket World Cup has been one of the most watched sporting events since the last few decades. Let's go down memory lane and take a look at these cricketing stalwarts in this picture and guess who they are.

Catch up on all the latest IPL News and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates