Middlesex sign Aussie Cartwright as cover for injured Morgan

Middlesex have signed Australian international Hilton Cartwright after injuries to England one-day international captain Eoin Morgan and opening batsman Nick Gubbins. The signing of the 26-year-old -- who has played two Tests for his country -- is a reversal of Middlesex's policy for the upcoming season, after they had decided not to have an overseas player.

However, with England wanting Dawid Malan rested for the opening two county championship games, they felt they had little option but to perform a U-turn. Cartwright will be available for selection in Middlesex's opening county championship matches of the season, with the potential to extend his stay.

"Our initial policy was to go into the season without an overseas player, but this situation has changed on the back of injuries to batsmen in the squad and the ECB's decision to rest Dawid Malan for our opening two games of the season," said Middlesex managing director Angus Fraser. Cartwright -- who has a first-class batting average of 43.60 and struck a hundred in his most recent match for Western Australia last month -- is expected to be available for a pre-season game on Saturday.

