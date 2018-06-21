Midfielder Jack Wilshere set to leave Arsenal

According to earlier reports, Jack Wilshere might lose his starting role next season under Arsenal's new manager Unai Emery

Jack Wilshere

Midfielder Jack Wilshere said he will leave Arsenal this summer, saying he was left with "no option but to pursue other opportunities". Wilshere broke the news on his Instagram account on Tuesday and also posted a video of his time at the club, reports Xinhua news agency. Wilshere made his first-team debut in 2008 to become Arsenal's youngest-ever league player at 16. He went on to make 197 appearances with the club while also spending time on loan with Bolton and Bournemouth.

According to earlier reports, Wilshere might lose his starting role next season under Arsenal's new manager Unai Emery. "I can confirm that I will be leaving Arsenal when my contract expires at the end of June," Wilshere wrote.

"Following a number of extensive conversations with the club, and in particular a recent meeting with new manager Unai Emery, I felt that I was ultimately left with little choice but to make the decision due to purely footballing reasons...

"I am sure everyone can understand that at this point in my life and career, I need to be playing regular first team football and following my meeting with Emery I feel that it would be very difficult to do so at Arsenal. "Given this, I feel I have no option but to pursue other opportunities in order to progress my career on the pitch," he added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever