'Midnight Cowboy' actress Georgann Johnson dead at 91

"Midnight Cowboy" actress Georgann Johnson is no more. She was 91. She died on June 4 here, reported variety.com. With a career spanning six decades, the actress first appeared on television in 1950s' commercials, later appearing opposite James Dean in TV drama "Life Sentence".



Johnson performed in a number of Broadway shows like "Critic's Choice" opposite Henry Fonda as well as episodes of "Dr. Kildare", "The Doctors" and "The Fugitive". She later worked with Jon Voight as the "Rich Lady" in 1969's "Midnight Cowboy." The late actress is survived by her four daughters - Carol Prager, Annie Prager, Sally Seymour, and Molly Boyll, as well as three grandchildren.

