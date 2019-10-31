Mumbai: MIG Cricket Club founder member acquitted of cheating charges

The Rajasthan High Court has quashed proceedings against founder member of Bandra's MIG Cricket Club Pravin Barve, 66, who was booked by the Dausa police in connection with an alleged cheating case. The case was quashed after the complainant (a Surat resident) 'compromised' with all the accused before the court as per the court order. In other words, the complainant has withdrawn his case against Barve.

In his order, the high court judge stated, "I deem it proper to quash the proceedings pending before the additional chief judicial magistrate (Dausa) in the criminal case with regard to all the accused." The order to this effect was issued on October 14.

In 2016, the Dausa police had busted a gang that had cheated people under the pretext of selling 'radioactive' material. Barve was picked up by the Rajasthan police as it believed that the MIG Club founder had played the role of guarantor for this gang.

It is reliably learnt that the Rajasthan ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) had got a tip-off about some people allegedly selling radioactive material. The ATS team nabbed a few people and handed over the case to the Dausa police. The local police, after investigating the case, observed that gangs with a similar modus operandi were operating in other states, too. Barve's arrest was the result of this investigation by the Dausa police. Following the arrest, Barve had been removed as chairman of the MIG Cricket Club.

Speaking to mid-day, Barve stated that he was never part of any scam or gang that lured or cheated people. Elaborating on the issue, Barve stated that his name had been wrongly dragged into the case, which in turn caused him and his family a lot of mental agony. "My family and friends knew that I would never indulge in such activities. They all firmly stood by me during this trying time. I thank all of them, especially the judiciary, for hearing my plea and accordingly quashing the case."

He added, "I had no role in the case. I was confident of coming out clean. I moved the high court to quash the FIR. Accordingly, the orders were passed by the Rajasthan High Court."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates