Migrant worker hangs self after losing job in Noida

The body of 30-year-old migrant worker, who lost his job around a fortnight ago, was found at his residence in Noida on Tuesday, police said.

The body was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his rented accommodation in Barola village, Noida, and the matter was reported to the police by his cousin, officials said.

The deceased hailed from Chhapra in Bihar and had been working in a private firm in Phase 2 area here, a police spokesperson said.

"He had been living here since eight to nine months. Around two-three weeks ago he lost his job. He was found hanging from the ceiling fan on Tuesday," the spokesperson said.

The local police said they have also found a purported suicide note from the spot.

"The deceased sought forgiveness from his family over his extreme step in the suicide note. He stated that he was solely responsible for his decision (to end his life) and no one else be blamed for it," the spokesperson said, citing the note.

