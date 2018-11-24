Migrants spend menacing Thanksgiving at US border

international

Vehicle and pedestrian traffic at the busy San Ysidro crossing came to a halt for 40 minutes as dozens of US police wearing helmets and holding rifles formed a line facing the Mexican side of the frontier

Central American migrants moving towards the United States, outside a shelter near the US-Mexico border fence in Tijuana. Pic/AFP

Hundreds of Central American migrants staged a boisterous demonstration on the US Mexico border Thursday, screaming for President Donald Trump to let them in as US soldiers and riot police put on a menacing show of force.

American soldiers in khaki-coloured uniforms set off rockets that exploded with a pungent-smelling white smoke. Helicopters hovered overhead. Trump has already deployed nearly 6,000 troops along the border and on Thursday he threatened to go even further.

