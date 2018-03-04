Mihir Jog's successful shift from modelling to yoga

Model Mihir Jog is well known, what with a bunch of editorials and campaigns under his belt



Pic/Instagram

Model Mihir Jog is well known, what with a bunch of editorials and campaigns under his belt. But somewhere along the line, he seems to have changed track, and is now a Yoga practitioner and teacher at the Himalayan Iyengar Yoga Centre. When we connect with him, he says, modelling is still very much a part of his life. "Instead of scheduling yoga classes around modelling jobs, I now do the opposite and schedule modelling jobs around yoga," he told this diarist.

We have been following him on Instagram (@jogmihir), and his classes look intense. Class pictures are interspersed with snippets of his own practice, and his lean body will serve as an inspiration for any aspiring fitness buff (his back bends are awe-inspiring). "I had been doing yoga for eight years, and then I fell in love with Iyengar Yoga, and that's what I do now — I am dedicated to spreading this wonderful lineage. I was always that model who went everywhere with my yoga mat." He recently held classes in Mumbai, and is now off to Goa, but says he is planning a yoga holiday for women in Dharmkot soon. We are looking forward.

Also read: The Yoga Institute President Jayadeva Yogendra Dies In Mumbai

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates