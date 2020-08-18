Mika and cast of Your Honor will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show

This weekend promises to be fun unlimited on The Kapil Sharma Show. Singer Mika, in his inimitable style, has a straight-faced answer ready for Kapil’s questions and Kammo bua’s banter in all wittiness! Watch out for Krushna Abhishek as the endearing ‘Mitti-Mouse’ who makes his presence felt this weekend. On Sunday, the show welcomes the cast of SonyLIV’s Your Honor – Jimmy Shergill, Mita Vashisht and Varun Badola. All in all, an exciting weekend awaits you!

Tune in to The Kapil Sharma Show, This Sat-Sun at 9:30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

