Mika and cast of Your Honor will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show

Published: Aug 18, 2020, 16:00 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

This week, The Kapil Sharma Show will welcome the star cast of Your Honor - Jimmy Shergill, Mita Vashisht and Varun Badola

Image source: PR

This weekend promises to be fun unlimited on The Kapil Sharma Show. Singer Mika, in his inimitable style, has a straight-faced answer ready for Kapil’s questions and Kammo bua’s banter in all wittiness! Watch out for Krushna Abhishek as the endearing ‘Mitti-Mouse’ who makes his presence felt this weekend. On Sunday, the show welcomes the cast of SonyLIV’s Your Honor – Jimmy Shergill, Mita Vashisht and Varun Badola. All in all, an exciting weekend awaits you!

Tune in to The Kapil Sharma Show, This Sat-Sun at 9:30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

