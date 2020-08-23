Mika Singh: Akshay Kumar asked me 'Which donkey made you a producer?'

Mika Singh has been an incredibly successful and popular singer of Bollywood for a long time. A majority of his songs are massively loved by the fans and his voice continues to make people dance to his tunes. He has now turned producer with the recently released show called Dangerous, starring Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Singh talked about meeting Akshay Kumar in Thailand while filming for the series and why the actor asked him, 'Which donkey made you a producer?' He stated, "I want to share an interesting episode. When I was producing this, I met Akshay paaji (Akshay Kumar) in Thailand. He asked me 'I heard that you have become a producer'. I said 'Yes'. He instantly said 'Which donkey made you a producer? Do you know what is the meaning of a producer? It is gadha (donkey)'.

He added, "He said producer is the one who pays the actor as well as knocks on the vanity van and asks 'mam, may I come'. If an actor is big and renowned, that's fine but what if the actor is not that big and you are standing in front of the vanity and knock to ask 'mam, can I come?' He said, 'Brother, you have gone mad, don't do this.You will turn from a star to a struggler'. Salman Khan gave me a go-ahead."

He narrated one more incident where he stated how Bipasha Basu didn't have her breakfast on a particular day, how she shouted on everyone, and how he came to know about the same. He said, "On the first day in London, Bipasha didn't have her breakfast. I think she forgot and she straightaway went to the sets. She is a person who follows a strict diet. When she didn't get to eat anything, she started shouting at everyone on the first day on the sets. I was in India at the time. I got a phone call about the matter. I have spent money so I was a bit tense. Somehow, I managed to get things under control."

There's hardly any interview that can be completed today without a question on the debate between the insider and outsider. Mika Singh also gave his opinion on the same and said, " I am newcomer as a producer. If this project was produced by Karan Johar or Sanjay Leela Bansali and had taken same actors and would have given them the role of a watchman, then their reaction would be 'Thank you, Karan, Thank you, Sanjay sir'. I think a new producer should also be thanked the way big producers are."

Mika Singh started his journey in 1998 but fame happened in Bollywood with the song Ganpat from Shootout At Lokhandwala in 2007. After that, he went on to sing some very successful songs in films like Ready, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Bodyguard, Desi Boyz, Rowdy Rathore, Sultan, Kick, Housefull 3, and more recently, Stree.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news