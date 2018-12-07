Mika Singh detained in Dubai for allegedly sending obscene photos to a minor girl

crime

Mika Singh had been allegedly sending a 17-year-old Brazilian girl obscene pictures for the last couple of days, after which she decided to file a complaint.

Mika Singh was in UAE to attend an awards show

While Twitter was still buzzing with congratulatory messages for singer Mika Singh on his new song in the Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba, the artist was apprehended by the police in Dubai, UAE, after a 17-year-old Brazilian girl filed a complaint at the Al Muraqabat police station against the singer.

The singer had been allegedly sending the minor obscene pictures for the last couple of days, after which she decided to file a complaint. He was in Dubai to attend the Masala UAE Awards, which was followed by a show.

The Dubai police confirmed that a case has been registered against Singh by the minor. "He was taken into custody early morning on December 6 from a lounge in Bur Dubai," an officer at the Al Muraqabat police station said. Sources close to the singer maintain that he has been detained as part of investigation.

"It is not true that he is arrested. The cops are just talking to him so far. His legal team is taking care of the matter. He is currently in remand in Abu Dhabi ( Al Wathba prison)," a close aide of the singer said.

Also Read: Journalist arrested for raping woman colleague

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates