Mika Singh: I don't need to work hard on stage

May 01, 2018, 10:30 IST | IANS

Mika Singh also shared a video from his performance at the Summersault Festival in Pune

Livewire performer and singer Mika Singh, who has tracks like 'Bas ek king', 'Mauja hi mauja', 'Ibn-e-batuta' and 'Aaj ki party' to his credit, says he knows how to make people dance and so it makes his stage acts a cakewalk.

"I know how to make people dance. To make them dance, I don't have to sing my hit numbers, I just have to say 1-2-3-4 and start... I'm so lucky that I don't need to work hard on stage. Mera khada hona hi kafi hai (It is enough for me to just stand on the stage)," Mika tweeted on Monday. He also shared a video from his performance at the Summersault Festival in Pune. Check it out right here:

