Mika Singh: Law should be same for all

Mika Singh offers his opinion on Salman Khan's sentencing in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case



Mika Singh

Singer Mika Singh has sided with superstar Salman Khan, who has been sentenced to a five-year jail term for blackbuck poaching in 1998. He said laws in the country should be same for everybody. Singh, who has sung numbers like "Aaj ki party", "Ready" and "440 Volt", on Friday shared a clipping of a man getting beaten up by a group of men.

"I respect our legal system but law should be same for all. If Salman Khan can be convicted though he is celebrity, then such people who are assaulting a poor guy and making a video of their criminal act should also be punished... They are safe because they are not Salman Khan," Singh captioned the image.

A Jodhpur Court on Thursday found Salman, 52, guilty under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 for killing two blackbucks, an endangered species, hunting of which is prohibited by law. The incident took place in Kankani village near Jodhpur on October 1-2, 1998, during the shooting of Bollywood film "Hum Saath Saath Hain".

