Mika Singh to be produced in Dubai court today

Mika Singh

Bollywood singer Mika Singh will be produced before a Dubai court later today, Indian Ambassador to United Arab Emirates (UAE) Navdeep Singh Suri told ANI. Singh was released from detention of Dubai Police last night after efforts by the Indian Embassy. "Following efforts by the embassy, singer Mika was released at 11.30 pm last night. He will be produced before a court today," Suri told ANI.

Mika was detained in Dubai after a girl lodged a harassment complaint against him, a member of the singer's team informed. Earlier, Suri had earlier informed that his representatives also visited the police station where Singh was detained.

The 'Subha Hone Na De' singer had gone to UAE to perform at a Bollywood event in Dubai. He had also shared a video from the location on his official Instagram account.

This is not the first time that the 41-year-old singer has faced charges for inappropriate behaviour. Way back in the year 2006, Rakhi Sawant had accused the singer of forcibly kissing her.

