Mika Singh to play a cameo in the TV show, Gathbandhan

Mika Singh will be seen in a cameo on the show for a Holi special track

Mika Singh

Holi is just around the corner, and Mika Singh is festival ready. The singer played with colours on the set of the TV show, Gathbandhan. Singh will be seen in a cameo on the show for a Holi special track.

He will be seen crooning a medley of his chartbusters. "This is the first time I am part of a fiction show. I am excited to celebrate Holi with the cast," says the singer. What he particularly likes about the festival of colours is that it bridges social gaps. "It is a day to start fresh and forget all your fights," he adds.

Mika Singh has been in showbiz for more than 20 years and has given many hit songs like Subha hone na de and Aaj ki party, but doesn't consider himself to be a superstar.

During his visit to the set of the show Sabse Smart Kaun? in 2018, the contestants praised Mika for his work by calling him a superstar, read a statement.

But Mika doesn't see himself as a superstar. He said: "I don't belong to the category of superstars. I have been in the industry for over 20 years, but I'm just a well-wisher of all the other stars. I believe it is easy to get stardom, but difficult to sustain in the industry."

