Mike Brearley bats for Day/Night Tests

Former England captain Michael Brearley yesterday backed day-night Tests and castigated India for spurning the chance to play a day-night match on their current tour to Australia.

He also batted strongly for the International Cricket Council's proposed World Test Championship and said it would give a much-needed fillip to the longest format of the game. "It [World Test Championship] will help. They [the concerned authorities] have to do everything they can to help [Test cricket]. Day-night Test matches are one thing too. I was very sorry to hear that India refused to play a day-night Test in Adelaide. That was short-sighted," Brearley said on the sidelines of the Tata Lit Live festival in the city.

He was specifically asked about how ICC's World Test Championship would help the game. "I think the Test Championships will help. What somebody raised in our discussion today, to have proper facilities for people coming to Test matches in India, will [also] help.

"Making people comfortable in Test matches, marketing Test matches, all these things have to be done as much as possible for Test cricket, finding windows for Test cricket, which will not be interfered by domestic T20 series," Brearley said.

