Mike Fisher plays doting husband to pregnant wife Carrie Underwood

Sep 01, 2018, 08:52 IST | A Correspondent

Former Canadian hockey player Mike Fisher is turning out to be the best husband possible, specially at a time when his American singer wife Carrie Underwood is expecting their second child. "Mike is being the most amazing husband at this time. He tries to take her out once or twice a week for date night in Nashville," a source told US Weekly magazine.

Despite already having one child, the National Hockey League (NHL) star Fisher, 38, is still brushing up on his technique by reading parenting books. "He reads a bunch of parenting books, rubs Carrie's feet often and ensures she is happy and comfortable at all times," the source added. The couple married on July 10, 2010.

