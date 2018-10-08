Mike Pompeo and Kim Jong-un make progress during talks

international

Mike Pompeo and Kim Jong Un. Pics/AFP

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hailed "progress" in talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang on Sunday before landing in Seoul on a whirlwind diplomatic visit to the region.

The top US diplomat met with Kim for around two hours Sunday morning in the North's capital, where denuclearisation and a second US-North Korean summit were expected to be high on the agenda, before the pair shared a lunch together. "Had a good trip to Pyongyang to meet with Chairman Kim," Pompeo tweeted. "We continue to make progress on agreements made at Singapore Summit. Thanks for hosting me and my team." The visit was Pompeo's fourth to North Korea. Speaking to Pompeo via an interpreter following the morning's talks, Kim praised their "nice meeting". He added: "It's a very nice day that promises a good future ... for both countries."

Second summit on the cards

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has agreed to hold a second summit with US President Donald Trump as soon as possible, Seoul said Sunday. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said "he agreed with Chairman Kim to hold the second US-North Korea summit at the earliest date possible," South Korea's presidential office said in a statement.

