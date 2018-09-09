Mike Pompeo has received North Korean letter that Donald Trump was expecting

international

Mike Pompeo. Pic/AFP

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (pahm-PAY'-oh) has received the letter that President Donald Trump has said he was expecting from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (kim jawng oon). A State Department official is confirming that Pompeo has the letter. It's not immediately clear whether it's been delivered to Trump.

Pompeo returned early Friday from India. Trump was in Montana and the Dakotas on Friday before a late return to the White House. The official wasn't authorized to comment publicly on the sensitive diplomacy between the US and North Korea and spoke on condition of anonymity. Trump has said Kim's recent statement that he wants to denuclearize North Korea during Trump's tenure as president was "a very positive statement."

