Mike Pompeo likely to meet Pakistan PM Imran Khan in September

US has welcomed the swearing-in of Imran Khan as Pak PM. Pics/AFP

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is likely to visit Pakistan in the first week of September to hold talks with newly-elected Prime Minister Imran Khan on issues of mutual interests, a media report said yesterday.

Pompeo, who is expected in Islamabad on September 5, would be the first foreign dignitary to meet Prime Minister Khan, Dawn reported, quoting the diplomatic and official sources.



Citing its sources, the paper said that during his talks with Pakistani officials, Pompeo may focus on two major issues: efforts to revive once close ties between the two countries and Pakistan's support for a US-led move to jump-starting the Afghan peace process. Alice Wells, who heads the Bureau for South Asian affairs at the State Department, may also accompany Pompeo.

PTI ends PML-N's 10-yr reign in Punjab

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Sardar Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar was elected as chief minister of Punjab yesterday, ending a 10-year rule of Shahbaz Sharif-led Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government there. Buzdar won with 186 votes.

