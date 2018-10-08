Mike Pompeo meets Moon Jae-in upon arrival in South Korea

international

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) shakes hands with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a meeting at the presidential Blue House in Seoul. Pic/AFP

United States' Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Blue House upon his arrival in Seoul on Sunday. He held a meeting with Moon and Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha at the Blue House, where he thanked the South Korean government for its role in negotiations for North Korean denuclearisation, reports Yonhap News Agency.

'Arrived in #Seoul to brief President @moonriver365 and FM Kang on my meetings in #DPRK with Chairman Kim. I look forward to working closely with our #ROK friends and allies to ensure progress on inter-Korean relations is in lockstep with progress on denuclearisation,' Pompeo tweeted. Pompeo arrived in South Korea after meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang.

Heather Nauert, the US State Department Spokesperson tweeted, "After trip to #DPRK @SecPompeo lands in #ROK to meet with @moonriver365 , describes conversations with Chairman Kim as good and productive, says 'There will be many steps along the way & we took one of those today.' @statedept.' On Monday, Pompeo will depart for Beijing to hold talks with high-ranking Chinese officials.

