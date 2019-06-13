Mike Pompeo praises PM Narendra Modi: Modi hai to mumkin hai

international

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that he was not surprised by the result of the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections

Washington: United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo picked up Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP's) election slogan 'Modi hai to mumkin hai' to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said Modi is a son of tea-seller, who has made the development of poorest Indians his priority.

"As Prime Minister Modi said in his latest campaign - he said, 'Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai,' 'Modi makes it possible.' I'm looking forward to exploring what's possible between our two peoples," Pompeo said while addressing in the US' capital, India Ideas Summit on Wednesday.

He also said that he was not surprised by the result of the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. "Many observers were surprised by results but I wasn't. I had been watching closely with my team and we knew that PM is a new kind of leader. He's the son of a tea-seller who worked his way up, governing a state for 13 years and now leads one of the world's truly emerging powers," Pompeo said.

"He's made economic development for the poorest Indians a priority. And indeed, millions who once went without light bulbs now have electricity. And millions who lacked cookstoves now have them," he added.

BJP secured a clear majority with 303 seats, which is 22 more than it got in the 2014 elections. Along with its allies, the NDA took its tally up to 352 in the 17th Lok Sabha.

"A few weeks ago 600 million Indians gave Mr. Modi a huge mandate. Not since 1971 has an Indian PM returned to the office with a single party majority, and to borrow a phrase he enjoyed an 'awful lot of' winning," he said.

Focussing on India-US ties under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pompeo asserted that New Delhi and Washington have a unique opportunity to take advantage of it "special partnership".

"When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the United States in 2017, President Trump and Modi shared few hugs and goodwill. PM Modi said it is in Indian interest lies in strong prosperous and successful America. In similar ways India's development and its growing role at the international level are in the United States of America's interest as well," he added.

Pompeo's visit will take place as the two countries get ready for a meeting between Modi and Trump during the G-20 Summit on June 28 and 29 in Osaka, Japan.

