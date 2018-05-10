Mike Pompeo returning from Nort Korea with detainees

Three Americans detained in North Korea for more than a year are on their way back to the US with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, President Donald Trump announced yesterday



Mike Pompeo (left) with Kim Jong Un last month. Pic/AFP

Three Americans detained in North Korea for more than a year are on their way back to the US with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, President Donald Trump announced yesterday in the latest sign of improving relations between the two longtime adversary nations.

Trump said on Twitter that Pompeo was "in the air" and was with "the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting." The president, who had been hinting about an imminent release, said he would greet them at Andrews Air Force Base today. The release of the detainees came as Pompeo visited North Korea to finalise plans for a historic summit between Trump and the North's leader, Kim Jong Un.

3

No. of US detainees returning from North Korea

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever