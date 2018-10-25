Mike Pompeo to Imran Khan: Make sincere efforts to curb terror on border

international

On September 5, Mike Pompeo met Imran Khan and pressed him "to do more" to rein in the terror groups operating from the Pakistani soil

Mike Pompeo

Pakistan will be held responsible if it did not make sincere efforts to curb terrorism and their safe harbour on its western border with Afghanistan, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has warned.

Speaking on Tuesday at the State Department, Pompeo said this was the message he delivered to the Pakistani leadership when he travelled to Islamabad last month after Imran Khan became prime minister. "We had made (it) clear that ... our expectation is that Pakistan will not provide safe harbour to terrorists on their western border," he said.

On September 5, Pompeo met Khan and pressed him "to do more" to rein in the terror groups operating from the Pakistani soil, "...Pakistan will be held accountable if they don't see about it... If they're not sincere in that effort. Everyone wants reconciliation in Afghanistan, and to achieve that you can't have a safe harbour for the Taliban...and for others inside of Pakistan."

