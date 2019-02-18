Mike Posner stays silent to preserve the voice

hollywood

On Sodajerker podcast, Posner spoke about his way of rehearsing for concerts and why he likes to observe silence

Mike Posner/picture courtesy: Mike Posner's Instagram account

Singer Mike Posner says he loves to stay silent to preserve his singing voice.

The "Be as you are" hitmaker said: "I'm weird, some days if I've been singing a lot I won't speak, I'll take days where I'm silent. I'll just write to people on my phone, just to save my voice, I'm always scared I'm going to lose it."

Posner, who released his new album "A Real Good Kid" last month, revealed that most of the songs were written whilst he was living back at his family home in Detroit for two years so he could take care of his father who had been diagnosed with brain cancer.

"When my dad was sick I would go in the basement, I would get up really early and I would practice for four hours before helping out with the family and stuff, for some reason I found it easier to be productive when I actually had more to do," he added.

