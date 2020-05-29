Mike Tyson reveals he had sex with different women even when in jail for rape conviction

Former boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has revealed how womanising may have been one of the biggest reasons for his downfall as a fighter.

According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, Mike, 53, retired from boxing in 2005, but filed for bankruptcy two years earlier even after having earnings over $300 million (approx R2,272 crore) during his career. In his autobiography, he spoke about having sex with different women on a regular basis even when he was in jail for a rape conviction. Mike said: "I was having so much sex that I was too tired to even go to the gym and work out. I'd just stay in my cell all day."

On his Hotboxin' podcast, he said: "I was so sick and I had no idea. I bought a lot of cars for girls too. I was out of control drinking, gorging on food," he said besides touching upon his sexual activities.

