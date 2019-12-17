Milan Luthria finds a similarity between Vidya Balan and Tara Sutaria

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Tara Sutaria reminds Milan Luthria of Vidya Balan whom he directed in The Dirty Picture (2011).

The filmmaker is currently working with Sutaria on Tadap, the remake of the Telugu film, RX100 (2018). The Telugu version starred Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in the lead.

While auditioning, he made Sutaria enact a scene from The Dirty Picture. She did it effortlessly and quickly. He was transported back to the day of the actual shoot. Sutaria, who is a fan of Balan, has seen the film nine times.

Speaking of Tadap, the film's first schedule in Mussoorie has just wrapped up. The film also stars Ahan Shetty alongside Tara. In a previous interview, Tara spoke at length about her co-star. She said, "We just have gotten to know each other now. He is the sweetest guy and very down to earth and shy. He doesn't talk much but he is very talented. We shot some scenes together and the chemistry is looking nice."

Talking about the film, director Milan Luthria said, "The plot of the film is very intriguing, a love saga which will leave the audience surprised. It's a stark love story, with both the leads having strong parts. I have seen Tara and Ahan perform together during the rehearsal workshops and they have immense chemistry."

