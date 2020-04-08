Milap Zaveri: Cracked idea for third part of Satyameva Jayate

Fully prepped and eager to find himself amidst the hustle-bustle of a set, director Milap Zaveri was counting the days to the April schedule of Satyameva Jayate 2. Naturally, the lockdown, which has affected the fate of several films, is posing a threat to the first stint of the John Abraham starrer. However, the director is choosing to maintain an optimistic stance for now. "As soon as things get back to normal, we will dive into the shoot of Satyameva Jayate 2. We were to start our Mumbai schedule in April-end. We are keeping our fingers crossed and hoping that we will be able to [stick to that date]," says the director.

The release dates of several films are being reworked in light of recent events. Ask him if he is contemplating pushing the cop caper, and Zaveri asserts, "The film was announced as an October 2 release, and we have not pushed our date so far. We are doing everything we can to ensure that the film releases on that day. Even if we go on floors by May, we will be on schedule."



John Abraham

Meanwhile, the director has been productive during the self-quarantine as he developed the next instalment of the franchise. "I have cracked the idea for the third part; it has [the same theme of] fighting corruption."

