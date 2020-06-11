Milap Zaveri on Satyameva Jayate 2: I can't think of shooting without Anbu-Arivu

After over two months of the shutdown, the industry is buzzing with activity and filmmakers are going back to the calendars to rework their schedules. Director Milap Zaveri says he has been "thoroughly prepped since April" to take the John Abraham starrer, Satyameva Jayate 2, on floors. Even as the production house is currently in the process of procuring the necessary permission from the managing director of Film City to begin the shoot, as per the new guidelines, the director is in a dilemma — the film's cinematographer, Sujith Vaassudev, and action director duo Anbu-Arivu are stationed in Kerala and Chennai respectively.



Action directors Anbu-Arivu

"The rest of the team is in Mumbai, but unless they fly down, we can't begin work," states Zaveri, emphasising the importance of stunt directors in an action film. "I can't think of shooting without Anbu-Arivu. Once we get the permission to begin filming, we will arrange for them to come to Mumbai. But it will be a long-drawn process. After they land here, they will have to home-quarantine for 14 days before they can report to the set."



Milap Zaveri, director

Zaveri reveals that he roped in the stunt director duo as he wanted them to design larger-than-life action sequences for the second instalment of the cop caper. "I loved Anbu and Arivu's work in KGF: Chapter 1 [2018]. They worked with John in Mumbai Saga, and he loved their style. So, we decided to rope them in. We have choreographed several bare body action sequences for John," enthuses the director.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news