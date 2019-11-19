Mild tremors felt in Delhi, adjoining areas in North India

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

On Tuesday, tremors of mild intensity were reported from several parts of Delhi and also from the NCR region, as well as Uttarakhand. The tremors were first reported in the evening at around 7 pm from the Delhi-NCR region. Interestingly, alert of tremors also emerged from Lucknow, the state capital of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

Tremors felt in parts of Delhi. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/XhQSLubxRe — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2019

According to Twitterati, tremors were felt across the northern plains, including parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. More details are awaited.

