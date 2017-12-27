Mild tremors in Tehran

A mild earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale shook the Iranian capital Tehran and its suburbs early on Wednesday, media reports said. No casualties were reported

A mild earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale shook the Iranian capital Tehran and its suburbs early on Wednesday, media reports said. No casualties were reported.



Representation pic

The epicenter of the quake was on the border between Tehran and Alborz provinces, near the city of Malard, Xinhua news agency reported. According to state TV report, the seismic event occurred at a depth of 12 km.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go