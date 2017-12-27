Mild tremors in Tehran

Dec 27, 2017, 15:30 IST | IANS

A mild earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale shook the Iranian capital Tehran and its suburbs early on Wednesday, media reports said. No casualties were reported

A mild earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale shook the Iranian capital Tehran and its suburbs early on Wednesday, media reports said. No casualties were reported.

Representation pic
Representation pic

The epicenter of the quake was on the border between Tehran and Alborz provinces, near the city of Malard, Xinhua news agency reported. According to state TV report, the seismic event occurred at a depth of 12 km.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

Trending Video

Tags

TehranIranInternational News
Go to top