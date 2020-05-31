Milenge baat karenge, till we meet again: Sutapa Sikdar remembers Irrfan Khan in an emotional note

Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 53 on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The actor was undergoing treatment for Neuroendocrine cancer and was admitted at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday due to a colon infection. Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons – Babil and Ayan.

Soon after news of Irrfan's death broke the internet, social media was flooded with messages from fans and celebrities expressing their grief. Babil and Sutapa Sikdar are also remembering the loss of the actor by sharing throwback pictures on their social media account.

Recently, Sikdar took to her Facebook account to share two pictures with the late actor. In one picture, Irrfan can be seen lying on the grass alone and in the second pic, he poses along with his wife. She wrote, "Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and right doing there is a field. I'll meet you there. When the soul lies down in that grass the world is too full to talk about. It’s just a matter of time...milenge baaten karenge.... Till we meet again."

Take a look at the post here:

After her husband’s death, Sikdar had shared a statement on behalf of the family, thanking the late actor’s fans and doctors for their support. The statement read: "How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It's a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve. Yet, I want to try to fill in the things that people don't already know."

The statement further read, "It's unbelievable for us but I would put it in Irrfan's words, 'it's magical' whether he is there or not, and that's what he loved; he never loved one-dimensional reality. The only thing I have a grudge against him is - he has spoiled me for life. His strive for perfection doesn't let me settle for ordinary in anything. There was a rhythm which he always saw in everything, even in cacophony and chaos, so I have learnt to sing and dance to the music of that rhythm, even with my tone-deaf voice and two left feet."

Irrfan Khan, who made his debut with a small role in Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay in 1988 was known for his performances in Maqbool, The Namesake, A Mighty Heart, Paan Singh Tomar, Life of Pi, The Lunchbox, Haider, Gunday, Piku, Talvar, and Hindi Medium, amongst others. His last film Angrezi Medium released in March this year.

