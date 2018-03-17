Miles Raonic advances to semis at Indian Wells

Canadian Milos Raonic punched his ticket to the Indian Wells semi-finals on Friday with a 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 win over 18th seeded American Sam Querrey.



Milos Raonic. Pic/AFP

Canadian Milos Raonic punched his ticket to the Indian Wells semi-finals on Friday with a 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 win over 18th seeded American Sam Querrey. The 27-year-old Raonic picked up just his fourth match win of the season and is seeking to capture his ninth career ATP Tour title.

Raonic blasted 17 aces and broke Querrey's serve three times in the one hour, 51 minute match on the main stadium court. Raonic, seeded 32nd, will play either world number eight Juan Martin Del Potro or 31st seeded German Philipp Kohlschreiber for a place in the final.

