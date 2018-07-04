Miles Teller to play Goose's son in Top Gun 2

Miles Teller will star alongside Tom Cruise, who reprises his role as the hotshot fighter pilot Pete Maverick Mitchell from the 1986 hit

Whiplash star Miles Teller has been tapped to play Goose's son and Maverick's new protege in the long-in-the-works Top Gun sequel. The 31-year-old actor will star alongside Tom Cruise, who reprises his role as the hotshot fighter pilot Pete Maverick Mitchell from the 1986 hit, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the original feature by Tony Scott, the plot sets into motion when Maverick blames himself after his wingman, Nick Goose. Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards), dies during a jet wash. How he overcomes his guilt and the resultant fear of flying lies at the core of the story.

Teller nabbed the role, beating Nicholas Hoult and Glen Powell to the chase. Dylan O'Brien and Austin Butler were being considered for the part at a previous stage. The film will be helmed by Joseph Kosinski, who has earlier worked with Cruise in Oblivion. Kosinski will direct from a script penned by "American Hustle" scribe Eric Warren Singer. Val Kilmer will also return as Tom Iceman Kazansky.

Top Gun: Maverick is set to release on July 12, 2019.

