Milestone year for Mughal-e-Azam as it clocks 60 years

Updated: Aug 06, 2020, 10:40 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

Mughal-e-Azam director K Asif's UK-based son Akbar presented the screenplay of the classic to the Oscars library to mark the occasion

A still from Mughal-e-Azam
On Wednesday, Mughal-e-Azam clocked 60 years since its release. Director K Asif's UK-based son Akbar presented the screenplay of the classic to the Oscars library to mark the occasion. In 2013, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Indian cinema, the Dilip Kumar and Madhubala-starrer was declared the greatest Hindi film ever made. Its track, Pyar kiya toh darna kya, was rewritten 105 times by lyricist Shakeel Badayuni till composer Naushad found it suitable.

The Prithviraj Kapoor, Madhubala, and Dilip Kumar classic is often cited among the finest in Bollywood cinematic history. It's been 60 years since its release but fans still remember the lavish sets, heavy dialogues, memorable music, and soulful songs.

Upon its release on August 5, 1960, the film broke box office records in India and became the highest-grossing Indian film of all time, a distinction it held for several decades. The film swept the awards ceremonies that year, winning one National Film Award and three Filmfare Awards.

