Miley Cyrus' birthday post for Liam Hemsworth will make your heart melt!

American singer Miley Cyrus has wished her beloved husband-actor Liam Hemsworth a happy birthday in the most adorable way possible. Liam Hemsworth turned 29 years old on January 13, 2019. The singer posted a super sweet tribute for her hubby on his special day by penning down a lovely note for him, sharing all her favourite things about her "number one" dude.

The note shared by Miley gives an insight into the couple's relationship, from the day they started dating until today when they are finally married! Miley says how she loves Liam's dirty socks on the floor. "I love your dirty socks on the floor cause that means You're Home," this and many other things mentioned in her post will surely make your heart melt!

'The way you look at me, the way you look at our dogs' our pigs, our horses, our cats, our fish. The way you look at your family' your friends' at strangers' at life,' she began. The 26-year-old went on to share her admiration of how Liam is 'never too proud to ask for help' and at one point in the letter Miley referred to Liam as her boyfriend, but corrected herself saying, 'oh em gee I almost forgot you're my friggen husband now."

'Put simply' I love YOU. Unconditionally. In our time together you have displayed what it really means to love thru all circumstances,. You and me baby' let's take this dark place head on and shine thru with the light of L.O.V.E. Thank you for giving me the happiest days of my life. Yours truly, M," she said concluding the letter.

The former 'Hannah Montana' star also posted a hilarious video of Liam jamming to 'One Way Ticket' by The Darkness. Liam's brother Chris Hemsworth too wished him on his special day by posting a picture along with a caption that read, "Happy birthday @liamhemsworth you little legend. Some would say you're occasionally absent-minded and prone to distraction but clearly this picture tells another tale. Love ya mate."

Meanwhile, Liam took to his Instagram account to thank everyone for their love and posted a video of him riding an ATV. He captioned it as, "Birthday wheelies all day. Thanks for the love everyone!"

Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot in a secret wedding at their home in Franklin, Tennessee on December 23, reported E! Online. The couple first met on the sets of the movie 'The Last Song' in 2008. After dating on and off for many years, Liam popped the big question for the second time in 2016.

