Miley Cyrus confesses to sharing first kiss with girl

Miley Cyrus says she did not think anything of locking lips with another girl - and still does not, adding that she has always been all for gay rights, even when she was a star on Disney channel.

Singer-actress Miley Cyrus, who is married to actor Liam Hemsworth, says her first kiss was with a girl.

Cyrus opened up about her innocent smooch during a new podcast chat, saying she locked lips with a school friend in Tennessee, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"When I was kind of growing up, being from the South... my first kiss was with a girl in middle school. And no one could understand, in Nashville, saying that... so I had that relationship," Cyrus said.

The singer, who has signed on as a judge for the podcast host's hit TV show "RuPaul's Drag Race", said she did not think anything of locking lips with another girl - and still does not, adding that she has always been all for gay rights, even when she was a star on Disney channel.

She said: "I was one of the only kids on Disney that would come out and say that I supported all my gay friends. No one really would say that, so that was always really important to me."

During her first appearance on "...Drag Race", Cyrus is dressed as a crew member to go undercover and spy on the contestants. She says she jumped at the chance to be a judge on one of her favourite TV shows.

"Besides sexuality, it's about what your show represents; being your f**king self," the "Wrecking ball" singer said.

She added: "That's what it is. It doesn't have to attach to who you love, it's about you loving yourself more than who you love outside yourself."

