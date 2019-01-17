Miley Cyrus is not pregnant

hollywood

The singer Miley Cyrus took to Twitter to dismiss speculation surrounding a potential pregnancy

Miley Cyrus

Singer Miley Cyrus has denied rumours that she is pregnant. The singer took to Twitter to dismiss speculation surrounding a potential pregnancy. "I'm not 'Egg-xpecting' but it's 'Egg-celent' to hear everyone is so 'Happy For Us' .... we're happy for us too! 'Egg-cited' for this next chapter in our lives," the star joked alongside a photo of her "baby belly", which was covered with the egg meme, reports eonline.com.

Now that the musician has had the last laugh, she told people "everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg." The recently married star sparked rumours that she was pregnant when she was spotted in Miami with what some tabloids alleged was a baby bump.

Her husband Liam Hemsworth has not yet commented on their plans to start a family. Both he and Cyrus have been busy celebrating their December nuptials, as well as his recent 29th birthday.

